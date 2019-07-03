News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Boeing announce fund to help families affected by 737 Max crashes

Wednesday, July 03, 2019 - 05:41 PM

Boeing has said it is providing 100 million US dollars over several years to help families and communities affected by two crashes of its 737 Max plane that killed 346 people.

The company said on Wednesday that some of the money will go toward living expenses and to cover hardship suffered by the families of dead passengers.

Boeing faces dozens of lawsuits over the accidents.

Relatives of passengers on a Lion Air Max that crashed off the coast of Indonesia agreed to try to settle through mediation, but families of passengers killed in an Ethiopian Airlines crash are waiting until more is known about the accidents.

Preliminary investigations point to the role played by new software that pushed the planes’ noses down.

Boeing is updating the software.

Max jets have been grounded worldwide since March.

- Press Association

