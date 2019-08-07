News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Body of missing British scientist found on Greek island

Body of missing British scientist found on Greek island
By Press Association
Wednesday, August 07, 2019 - 05:32 PM

Greek search crews have found the body of a British scientist who went missing while on holiday on the Aegean island of Ikaria in a ravine near where she had been staying, authorities said.

Police said the body of Cyprus-based astrophysicist Natalie Christopher, 34, was found in a 65ft deep ravine.

She had been reported missing on Monday by her Cypriot partner after she went for a morning run. The cause of death was not immediately clear.

Police, firefighters, volunteers and the coastguard scoured the area where Ms Christopher had been, which has paths along ravines and steep seaside cliffs.

A specialised police unit with geolocation equipment was sent to the island to help the search.

Cypriot authorities said they were in close contact with Greek search crews and the missing woman’s family.

- Press Association

More on this topic

British Airways fixes IT glitch which saw more than 100 flights axedBritish Airways fixes IT glitch which saw more than 100 flights axed

Residents can return to their homes as UK dam stabilisedResidents can return to their homes as UK dam stabilised

‘Nightmare’ travel chaos in the UK after fire near rail tracks and airline IT problems‘Nightmare’ travel chaos in the UK after fire near rail tracks and airline IT problems

Body found in search for British student who fell from plane in MadagascarBody found in search for British student who fell from plane in Madagascar

TOPIC: UK

More in this Section

‘Nightmare’ travel chaos in the UK after fire near rail tracks and airline IT problems‘Nightmare’ travel chaos in the UK after fire near rail tracks and airline IT problems

Labour ‘would not block second Scottish independence poll’ after SNP pact hintsLabour ‘would not block second Scottish independence poll’ after SNP pact hints

China warns Hong Kong faces biggest crisis since 1997 handoverChina warns Hong Kong faces biggest crisis since 1997 handover

Trump to visit Ohio city rocked by gun massacre amid calls for unityTrump to visit Ohio city rocked by gun massacre amid calls for unity


Lifestyle

Carol O’Callaghan gets expert advice on DIY flower arranging using everything from a gift bouquet to garden offerings, and learns how they can be deployed to enhance the home interior.Your go-to guide for expert advice on DIY flower arranging

Although at the forefront of a booming tech industry, Washington state’s largest city is also steeped in nostalgia, says Sarah Marshall.Coffee, grunge and killer whales: 5 reasons why Seattle is naturally charming

French Alpine resorts Tignes and Courchevel are much more than winter ski destinations, says Ben Mitchell.5 pulse-pumping summer adventure activities to try in the French Alps

Dr Shelby Harris is on a mission to help women get better quality sleep. Lisa Salmon finds out more.5 ways to tackle insomnia by improving your sleep ‘stimulus control’, according to an expert

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 03, 2019

  • 1
  • 3
  • 22
  • 29
  • 31
  • 37
  • 34

Full Lotto draw results »