News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Body of ex-Army officer to be flown from Turkey to UK

Body of ex-Army officer to be flown from Turkey to UK
By Press Association
Wednesday, November 13, 2019 - 02:15 PM

The body of a former British army officer who helped found the White Helmets volunteer group in Syria is to be flown to London following a post-mortem, Turkey’s state-run news agency said

The Anadolu Agency said James Le Mesurier’s body would be flown aboard a Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul airport later on Wednesday.

Mr Le Mesurier was found dead outside his home in Istanbul on November 11. Police believe he fell to his death and are investigating the circumstances.

Turkey’s Forensic Medicine Institute said toxicology and other examinations were continuing, adding that a report into his death would be sent to prosecutors “as soon as possible”.

People walk past the house of James Le Mesurier who co-founded the White Helmets (Emrah Gurel/AP)
People walk past the house of James Le Mesurier who co-founded the White Helmets (Emrah Gurel/AP)

Last week, a top Russian official alleged Mr Le Mesurier was a spy — a claim Britain strongly denies.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova accused him of being a former British agent working in the Balkans and the Middle East.

She claimed he had “been spotted all around the world, including in the Balkans and the Middle East”.

“Given the role of the West in undermining stability in these regions, it is not difficult to assume what the British intelligence officer did there,” she said.

Amnesty International said on Tuesday that there was a possibility of foul play and called for an investigation.

James Le Mesurier was found dead outside his home (AP)
James Le Mesurier was found dead outside his home (AP)

Mr Le Mesurier’s body was found near his home in the Beyoglu district by worshippers on their way to a mosque, according to reports by Anadolu.

Anadolu also said Mr Le Mesurier’s wife told police that her husband had been taking medicine to treat “intense stress”.

Mr Le Mesurier was the founder and chief executive of May Day Rescue, which founded and trained the White Helmets, also known as the Syria Civil Defence.

The group, which has had more than 3,000 volunteers in opposition-held areas, says it has saved thousands of lives since 2013 and documented Syrian government attacks on civilians and other infrastructure.

More on this topic

Turkey tries to shed light on death of Briton who is believed to have fell from heightTurkey tries to shed light on death of Briton who is believed to have fell from height

Trump lifts sanctions on Turkey, saying ceasefire is permanentTrump lifts sanctions on Turkey, saying ceasefire is permanent

Letter to the Editor: Erdogan has blood of Kurds on his handsLetter to the Editor: Erdogan has blood of Kurds on his hands

Turkish forces launch ground offensive in SyriaTurkish forces launch ground offensive in Syria

TOPIC: Turkey

More in this Section

Students from mainland China flee Hong Kong after more unrestStudents from mainland China flee Hong Kong after more unrest

Speed limit on Dutch motorways cut in bid to reduce pollutionSpeed limit on Dutch motorways cut in bid to reduce pollution

Israeli strikes kill more militants in Gaza as rocket fire resumesIsraeli strikes kill more militants in Gaza as rocket fire resumes

Explained: What to know about the impeachment proceedings against Donald TrumpExplained: What to know about the impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump


Lifestyle

Avoid products high in sugar and caffeine, says Helen O’CallaghanEnergy drinks not fit for kids

The staff of Cork Film Festival tell Richard Fitzpatrick about some of their personal recommendations on what to seeInsider tips: Those in the know pick their highlights of the Cork Film Festival

The Cork Film Festival is known for championing short films. We chat to six emerging film-makers who are showing their work over the next few daysCork Film Festival: Short and sweet does the trick

Newsreels from the independence era, and various short films, give a glimpse of earlier eras on Leeside, writes Marjorie BrennanCork Film Festival: Reeling in the years by the Lee

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 09, 2019

  • 3
  • 4
  • 15
  • 26
  • 27
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »