Body of 13th victim recovered from sunken boat in Budapest

Wednesday, June 05, 2019 - 10:42 AM

Another body has been recovered from a sunken tour boat in the Danube River, Hungarian rescue officials said.

Officials said the body was found by divers in Budapest checking the wreck’s condition ahead of its possible retrieval with a floating crane.

The death toll stands at 13, with 15 people – mostly South Korean tourists – still missing.

Only seven people are known to have survived when the Hableany collided with a river cruise ship a week ago. It capsized and sank in about seven seconds.

Seven of the 13 victims were found in the immediate aftermath of the accident. Since Monday, three bodies have been recovered from the sunken boat or near the scene of the accident at Margit Bridge, and three were found much further south, including one recovered 82 miles downstream.

Police raid Australian public broadcaster over Afghan leak

- Press Association

BudapestDanubeSouth KoreaTOPIC:

