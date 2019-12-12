Body found in search of missing pilot off Welsh coast

A body has been found by divers in the search for the missing pilot of a light aircraft which crashed off the coast of North Wales.

Professor David Last, 79, an experienced pilot and expert in the field of radio navigation and communications, has not been seen since his plane disappeared from radar on November 25.

The former Bangor University professor was flying the Cessna plane close to Puffin Island, near Anglesey, when it lost contact at around 12.45pm.

North Wales Police said on Thursday that a body had been recovered just off the island.

Inspector Dave Cochran said: “Just after 2pm this afternoon divers recovered a body just off Puffin Island.

The family of Professor David Last have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers from North Wales Police.

Local officers are liaising with the coroner.

An earlier statement from Prof Last’s family said: “Professor David Last was a consultant engineer and expert witness specialising in radio navigation and communications systems.

“He was a professor emeritus at the University of Bangor, past president of the Royal Institute of Navigation and a respected figure in the worldwide navigation community.

“He was an experienced, instrument-rated pilot. Most importantly to us, he was head of the family: a much-loved father, husband, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend, and we are all heartbroken.”