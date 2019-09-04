News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Body found in search for missing Spanish Olympian

Body found in search for missing Spanish Olympian
By Press Association
Wednesday, September 04, 2019 - 01:55 PM

Spanish police have found a woman’s body in a mountainous area near Madrid where officers have been searching for former alpine ski racer and Olympic medallist Blanca Fernandez Ochoa.

Fernandez won a bronze skiing for Spain at the 1992 Winter Games in Albertville, becoming the country’s first female Winter Olympic medallist.

The 56-year-old was last spotted on surveillance video at a shopping centre on August 24.

A civil guard leads volunteers searching a woodland area in Cercedilla, just outside of Madrid (Paul White/AP)
A civil guard leads volunteers searching a woodland area in Cercedilla, just outside of Madrid (Paul White/AP)

A Civil Guard spokesman said tracking dogs located the body on Wednesday and authorities will now work to identify the dead woman.

More than 200 police officers on foot and horseback, firefighters, forest rangers and hundreds of volunteers have been combing a steep pine-forested area for days.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Rory Gallagher takes over as Derry Football bossRory Gallagher takes over as Derry Football boss

Teenage boy dies after falling ill in school gym in KildareTeenage boy dies after falling ill in school gym in Kildare

Paramedic training project shortlisted for EU awardParamedic training project shortlisted for EU award

PSNI investigate as van is set ablaze after ramming into house in DerryPSNI investigate as van is set ablaze after ramming into house in Derry

Blanca Fernandez OchoaSpain

More in this Section

Former remainer says Brexit referendum vote must be respectedFormer remainer says Brexit referendum vote must be respected

Scottish judge finds UK PM Boris Johnson's planned prorogation of parliament lawfulScottish judge finds UK PM Boris Johnson's planned prorogation of parliament lawful

Sacking of Tory rebels defended as Parliament gears up for momentous daySacking of Tory rebels defended as Parliament gears up for momentous day

Hong Kong leader ‘to withdraw extradition Bill’Hong Kong leader ‘to withdraw extradition Bill’


Lifestyle

Back to school. Our little dotes are busily settling back into school, some making new friends, others reacquainting with special pals from last term.Darina Allen: Back to school fuel for the whole family

I am 43 and have recently noticed bags under my eyes — I’m not impressed!The Skin Nerd: How to banish unsightly bags under your eyes

The case of a woman who was accused of witchcraft in Co Cork and prosecuted at a sensational trial in 1661 forms the plot of a new opera by the acclaimed avant-garde composer, Raymond Deane.Opera inspired by Youghal witch casts a spell

Currently in Cork for a Beckett play, actor Stephen Dillane tells Des O’Driscoll about some of his cultural reference points through the decades.Question of taste: Actor Stephen Dillane on his cultural reference points through the decades

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 31, 2019

  • 13
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 34
  • 40
  • 47

Full Lotto draw results »