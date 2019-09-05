News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Body found in river as police discover ‘large’ cannabis farm

By Press Association
Thursday, September 05, 2019 - 04:17 PM

Police in the UK have launched an investigation after a man’s body was found along with a “large quantity” of cannabis being grown in a nearby property.

Officers were called to reports of gunshots at Riverside Park in Southampton, Hampshire, where a body was found in the water in the early hours of Thursday.

A vehicle containing cannabis was also found, according to a spokesman for Hampshire Police.

He said: “Officers responded to reports of gunshots heard in River Walk shortly after 1am.

“A large quantity of cannabis being cultivated was located at an address, and a vehicle containing cannabis was located abandoned nearby.

“Subsequently, the body of a man was found in the water at Riverside Park.

“Officers remain at the scene in River Walk today carrying out searches, and a large area of Riverside Park has been cordoned off in order to allow officers to carry out initial inquiries.”

Detective Chief Inspector Justin Torgout said: “At this early stage of the investigation, we are trying to establish the exact circumstances of what happened and remain open minded as to the two incidents being connected.”

- Press Association

