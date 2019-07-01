News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Body found in London garden after ‘falling from plane’

Monday, July 01, 2019 - 06:43 PM

The body of a suspected stowaway believed to have fallen from a jet has been found in a south London garden.

Police were called to an address in Offerton Road in Clapham at 3.39pm on Sunday following the discovery.

It is thought the body – believed to be that of a man – fell from the landing gear of a Kenya Airways flight as it prepared to land at Heathrow Airport.

A bag, water and some food were discovered in the landing gear compartment of the plane when it arrived at the airport, the Met Police said.

A post-mortem while be carried out in due course, the force said, and the age of the individual has yet to be determined.

The death is not being treated as suspicious.

Inquiries are being conducted with the Met’s southern central command unit and its aviation policing command.

The Met said it would be liaising with the airline and international authorities.

- Press Association

TOPIC: UK

