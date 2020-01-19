Bodies of Ukrainians killed in Iran plane crash repatriated

The bodies of the 11 Ukrainians who died when an Iranian missile shot down a passenger plane have been repatriated ahead of a memorial ceremony.

They were among 176 people killed in the January 8 incident, when a Ukrainian Airlines plane heading to Kyiv was brought down shortly after takeoff from Tehran. The repatriation ceremony at Borispil international airport outside Kyiv (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

Iran acknowledged three days later that the plane was mistakenly hit by an anti-aircraft missile.

On Sunday, the bodies were brought to Kyiv’s Boryspil Airport aboard a Ukrainian air force plane.

An honour guard carried the coffins into the airport terminal, where a farewell observance is to last until the evening.