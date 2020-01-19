News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Bodies of Ukrainians killed in Iran plane crash repatriated

Bodies of Ukrainians killed in Iran plane crash repatriated
By Press Association
Sunday, January 19, 2020 - 11:06 AM

The bodies of the 11 Ukrainians who died when an Iranian missile shot down a passenger plane have been repatriated ahead of a memorial ceremony.

They were among 176 people killed in the January 8 incident, when a Ukrainian Airlines plane heading to Kyiv was brought down shortly after takeoff from Tehran.

The repatriation ceremony at Borispil international airport outside Kyiv (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
The repatriation ceremony at Borispil international airport outside Kyiv (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

Iran acknowledged three days later that the plane was mistakenly hit by an anti-aircraft missile.

On Sunday, the bodies were brought to Kyiv’s Boryspil Airport aboard a Ukrainian air force plane.

An honour guard carried the coffins into the airport terminal, where a farewell observance is to last until the evening.

More on this topic

Plane crash victims’ governments call on Iran to compensate familiesPlane crash victims’ governments call on Iran to compensate families

Eli Lake: Weakening Iran regime’s legitimacyEli Lake: Weakening Iran regime’s legitimacy

Iran’s troubled nuclear deal – what happens now?Iran’s troubled nuclear deal – what happens now?

Johnson calls for ‘Trump deal’ to resolve Iran tensionsJohnson calls for ‘Trump deal’ to resolve Iran tensions

IranUkraineTOPIC: Iran

More in this Section

Police fire tear gas at protesters in BeirutPolice fire tear gas at protesters in Beirut

Iran to send black box flight recorders from downed jet to UkraineIran to send black box flight recorders from downed jet to Ukraine

Harry Dunn: UK police chief demands urgent meeting with US base commanderHarry Dunn: UK police chief demands urgent meeting with US base commander

Sadiq Khan: Nothing keeps me up at night more than knife crimeSadiq Khan: Nothing keeps me up at night more than knife crime


Lifestyle

The actor knows how to impress when it comes to high profile events.6 times Katie Holmes wowed on the red carpet

Glamour, fun and feathers all feature in this year’s hottest looks – but first and foremost, individual style rules.10 on-trend ways to transform your home in 2020

Abi Jackson shares the enduring appeal of Pooh Bear’s wisdom on Winnie-the-Pooh Day – author A.A. Milne’s birthday.Winnie-the-Pooh Day: The wellbeing lessons we can learn from Pooh Bear

We asked three experts for the low-down on shampooing frequency.How often should you really wash your hair?

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 18, 2020

  • 4
  • 13
  • 16
  • 23
  • 33
  • 42
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »