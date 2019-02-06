NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Bodies of two walkers found after mountain fall in Scotland

Wednesday, February 06, 2019 - 02:24 PM

Two men have died after falling on a Munro in the Highlands in the UK.

Concerns were raised for two men in difficulty on Ben Hope in Sutherland on Tuesday at around 3.45pm.

A search operation was launched involving the Assynt Mountain Rescue Team and an HM Coastguard helicopter.

The helicopter crew discovered the bodies on the north-west side of the 3,041ft mountain shortly after 2am on Wednesday.

Police say efforts are ongoing to recover them.

Inspector Kevin Macleod thanked the mountain rescue volunteers working “in extremely challenging conditions”.

He said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of both of these men at this tragic time.

“I would also like to pass on our gratitude to the volunteers of Assynt Mountain Rescue Team for their efforts in extremely challenging conditions.”

- Press Association


