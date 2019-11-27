News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Bodies of migrants trafficked to UK in lorry returned to Vietnam

By Press Association
Wednesday, November 27, 2019 - 07:57 AM

The bodies of 16 of the 39 Vietnamese who died when human traffickers carried them by lorry to the UK last month have been repatriated to their homeland.

The news website VNExpress said the bodies arrived this morning on a flight that landed in Hanoi, the capital.

Airport personnel load a coffin into an ambulance (AP)
Airport personnel load a coffin into an ambulance (AP)

VNExpress said the bodies were transferred to ambulances to carry them to their home provinces south of Hanoi.

The bodies were found on October 23 in the English town of Grays, east of London.

Police say the victims were aged between 15 and 44.

A convoy of ambulances leave the Noi Bai airport (AP)
A convoy of ambulances leave the Noi Bai airport (AP)

The 31 men and eight women are believed to have paid human traffickers for their clandestine transit to UK.

Several suspects have been arrested in Northern Ireland, England and Vietnam.

ContainerVietnamTOPIC: Migrant deaths

