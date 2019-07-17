News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Bodies discovered after Mumbai building collapse

Wednesday, July 17, 2019 - 10:02 AM

Rescuers have found 14 bodies and pulled out 11 survivors as they began winding down operations at the site of a dilapidated building that collapsed in India’s financial capital of Mumbai.

Workers are still looking for two to three people feared trapped in the rubble, according to Bijendra Dahiya, a National Disaster Response Force official.

Dozens of rescuers worked overnight at the site where the four-storey building collapsed on Tuesday, fire official Ashok Talpade said.

Rescuers carry out a survivor from the site (AP)
The survivors included a child who was treated at a hospital and allowed to go home. Others remain in hospital, Mr Talpade said.

A 16-year-old girl trapped under a heavy door was taken out by rescuers who cut through iron beams and cleared debris using hydraulic cutters.

Mr Dahiya said it had taken more than 24 hours to clear most of debris as the lane where the collapse occurred was too narrow for rescue vehicles. Most of the equipment was carried by hand and people also formed a human chain to remove debris.

Heavy monsoon rains fall in India from June to September, causing severe flooding and collapsing poorly built and dilapidated structures.

Women look on from nearby buildings as rescue efforts continue (AP)
At least four other collapses have occurred this month in Mumbai and another western city, Pune, killing at least 31 people.

On Sunday, a building collapse in the northern town of Solan killed 14 people.

Maharashtra state’s top elected official, Devendra Fadanavis, said the building that collapsed on Tuesday was nearly 100 years old and had 15 families living there.

Mr Talpade said the families had stayed after being asked to leave.

Waris Pathan, an opposition MP, said the building was a death trap, with authorities saying they had no money to rebuild the structure.

- Press Association

