Boat sinks in Danube in Hungary with 34 people on board

Wednesday, May 29, 2019 - 10:14 PM

A boat capsized and sank in the Danube River in Budapest with 34 people on board, Hungarian media has reported.

Rescuers were at the scene near Hungary’s parliament, including a fire boat.

Some people have been rescued and a search is under way for others.

The onwer of the “Hableany” (Mermaid) told news website Index.hu that the vessel had sunk.

Other boats docked on the river banks, including large tourist boats, were shining their lights onto the river, in search of survivors.

The search and rescue efforts were being carried out under heavy rainfall.

Index.hu reported that one person was rescued near the Petofi Bridge, which is about two miles south of parliament.

Hableany is described on the company’s website as “one of the smallest members of the fleet … an excellent venue for cruises and smaller family events”.

It has two decks and capacity for 60 people, or 45 for sightseeing cruises.

- Press Association

