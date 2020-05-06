News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

BMW: Covid-19 will slow car industry ‘for quite some time’

BMW: Covid-19 will slow car industry ‘for quite some time’
Wednesday, May 06, 2020 - 10:45 AM

Car maker BMW warned the industry would be held back by the coronavirus outbreak “for quite some time to come” as it posted first-quarter results.

Net profit fell slightly in Q1 from a year earlier, when the company had a large one-time expense.

The company said it expected earnings to deteriorate during the first half of this year due to the coronavirus lockdowns.

The firm said it remained financially solid with 19 billion euros (£16.5 billion) in cash at the end of the first quarter.

Net profit fell 2.4% to 574 million euros (£497 million) in the first three months of the year, down from 588 million euros (£509 million) in the first quarter of 2019, the company said.

The year-earlier figure was lowered by a 1.4-billion euro (£1.2 billion) charge stemming from a European Union anti-trust case.

Car sales fell 21% in the quarter as first China and then Europe and the United States saw dealerships close during the outbreak.

Earnings were supported by a favourable product mix in which vehicles with higher profit margins dominated.

It said sales this year would be substantially below last year and that a quick recovery “is unlikely” as the situation would only begin to stabilise in the third quarter.

The company said it expected profit margins of 0%-3% for the full year, reduced from an earlier outlook of 2%-4%.


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

BMWcoronavirusTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Sports car collectors take over gridlock-free Times SquareSports car collectors take over gridlock-free Times Square

SNP calls for two-year Brexit transition extension due to coronavirus crisisSNP calls for two-year Brexit transition extension due to coronavirus crisis

Handful of new cases in South Korea and China as containment efforts pay offHandful of new cases in South Korea and China as containment efforts pay off

Brazil’s Bolsonaro denies judge’s request to see negative coronavirus testsBrazil’s Bolsonaro denies judge’s request to see negative coronavirus tests


Lifestyle

We all know healthy habits are good for us – but what about the lifestyle factors that could be damaging our defences? Liz Connor learns more.7 surprising ways you might be harming your immune system

Here are our top TV picks for today.Wednesday's TV Highlights: Behind the scenes with Michelle Obama as Becoming hits Netflix

Clodagh Finn gets expert advice on how to avoid the 'Covid stone'How to avoid putting on the Covid stone

The digital festival will take place later this month.Hay Festival digital programme to feature Benedict Cumberbatch and Hilary Mantel

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 2, 2020

  • 3
  • 10
  • 17
  • 21
  • 37
  • 46
  • 2

Full Lotto draw results »