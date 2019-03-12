'B*ll*cks' - UK's Attorney General Geoffrey Cox dismisses suggestion he rejected May's new EU deal

Britain's Attorney General Geoffrey Cox has described as "bollocks" a claim that he had been "told to find a way" to ensure legal validation of Theresa May's newly-negotiated arrangement with the EU.

The one-word response was given to Channel 4 News presenter Jon Snow, who had tweeted: "A Lawyer contact tells me that the legal world is aware that the Attorney General said NO last night to the validity of Mrs May's 'new EU deal'... he been told to go away and find a way to say YES: A cohort of lawyers has been summoned."

The UK's Environment Secretary Michael Gove said he had not yet seen the Attorney General's legal advice.

Asked if Mr Cox would appear before MPs, Mr Gove said: "It will be published. If the House of Commons wants to question him, there are means by which they can do so."

That was "a matter for the Speaker", he added, in a reference to the possibility of Mr Cox being forced to respond to an urgent question.

Following Mr Cox's tweet, Labour MP Jess Phillips tweeted: "I shall look forward to people telling the AG he is an uneducated common gobshite for swearing."

Mr Cox's blunt intervention is the latest in a series of eyebrow-raising moments.

Last week, he described his legal wording on the backstop as "Cox's codpiece" - referring to a protective pouch used to cover a man's genitals.

Speaking in a Commons debate, Mr Cox said: "It's come to be called Cox's codpiece. What I am concerned to ensure is that what's inside the codpiece is in full working order."

The Attorney General also attracted attention when he posted a tweet with the accidental addendum: "Get Outlook for iOS".

When a Twitter user subsequently suggested he instead get a "proofreader for tweets", Mr Cox replied: "Good idea."