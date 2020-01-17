News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Blizzard prompts state of emergency in Newfoundland capital

Blizzard prompts state of emergency in Newfoundland capital
Friday, January 17, 2020 - 10:28 PM

The capital of the Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador has declared a rare state of emergency as blizzard conditions descended on the city.

Officials in St John’s ordered businesses closed and vehicles off the roads.

The nearby towns of Mount Pearl, Paradise, Torbay and Portugal Cove-St Philip’s followed suit shortly afterwards.

Environment Canada issued blizzard and wind warnings for much of Newfoundland and said strong winds and blowing snow might cause whiteout conditions until Saturday in some places.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada’s public safety minister was in touch with provincial authorities and monitoring the storm. “We’re ready to help if needed.” he said on Twitter.

Local taxi company Jiffy Cabs said in a tweet that it was pulling vehicles off the roads for the “first time in our company history”.

St John’s officials urged people to prepare emergency kits with enough supplies to last for at least 72 hours.

Residents were warned to expect 40-75 centimetres of snow. At midday, 33 centimetres had been recorded at St John’s International Airport since 5am, said Environment Canada meteorologist David Neil.

“It’s been very nasty in St John’s so far and it’s expected to just continue,” Mr Neil said from Gander, Newfoundland.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said its officers were on call and available to respond to emergencies in St John’s.

A spokesman advised people to stay off the roads if possible and prepare for power outages, keeping flashlights, food and water on hand.

“This is an unprecedented kind of event. This is easily on pace for a record snowfall,” Constable James Cadigan said.

TOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Art mystery solved as painting found in Italian gallery’s walls verified as KlimtArt mystery solved as painting found in Italian gallery’s walls verified as Klimt

US agency examining claims of unintended acceleration involving Tesla vehiclesUS agency examining claims of unintended acceleration involving Tesla vehicles

East Africa hit by most serious locust outbreak in 25 yearsEast Africa hit by most serious locust outbreak in 25 years

Farage accuses Government of being embarrassed by Brexit over Big Ben farceFarage accuses Government of being embarrassed by Brexit over Big Ben farce


Lifestyle

Bryan Stevenson is the American civil rights lawyer who provided the inspiration for the newly-released film Just Mercy. Esther McCarthy spoke to him in IrelandReal-life lawyer Bryan Stevenson on inspiring Just Mercy

So I’ve booked my holidays. And before you ask, yes, I’m basing it around food and wine. I’ll report back in July, but I thought readers might be interested in my plan should you be thinking about a similar holiday.Wines to pick up on a trip to France

Esther N McCarthy is on a roll for the new year with sustainable solutions, cool citruses and vintage vibes.Wish List: Sustainable solutions, cool citruses and vintage vibes

They have absolutely nothing really to do with Jerusalem or indeed with any type of artichoke, so what exactly are these curious little tubers?Currabinny Cooks: Exploring the versatility of Jerusalem artichokes

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 15, 2020

  • 15
  • 17
  • 23
  • 31
  • 33
  • 41
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »