Blizzard prompts state of emergency in Newfoundland capital

The capital of the Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador has declared a rare state of emergency as blizzard conditions descended on the city.

Officials in St John’s ordered businesses closed and vehicles off the roads.

The nearby towns of Mount Pearl, Paradise, Torbay and Portugal Cove-St Philip’s followed suit shortly afterwards.

Environment Canada issued blizzard and wind warnings for much of Newfoundland and said strong winds and blowing snow might cause whiteout conditions until Saturday in some places.

To everyone in NL affected by the storm, please listen to your local authorities. We want you to stay safe, and keep the roads clear for emergency vehicles & snow clearing. @BillBlair is in contact with the province & is monitoring the situation. We’re ready to help if needed. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 17, 2020

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada’s public safety minister was in touch with provincial authorities and monitoring the storm. “We’re ready to help if needed.” he said on Twitter.

Local taxi company Jiffy Cabs said in a tweet that it was pulling vehicles off the roads for the “first time in our company history”.

St John’s officials urged people to prepare emergency kits with enough supplies to last for at least 72 hours.

Residents were warned to expect 40-75 centimetres of snow. At midday, 33 centimetres had been recorded at St John’s International Airport since 5am, said Environment Canada meteorologist David Neil.

“It’s been very nasty in St John’s so far and it’s expected to just continue,” Mr Neil said from Gander, Newfoundland.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said its officers were on call and available to respond to emergencies in St John’s.

A spokesman advised people to stay off the roads if possible and prepare for power outages, keeping flashlights, food and water on hand.

“This is an unprecedented kind of event. This is easily on pace for a record snowfall,” Constable James Cadigan said.