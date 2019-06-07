News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Blast injures 19 as it rips through apartment buildings in Sweden

Friday, June 07, 2019 - 10:13 AM

19 people have been injured after an explosion ripped through two apartment buildings in the south of Sweden.

The explosion has blown out windows and destroyed balconies in the buildings in the southern Swedish city of Linkoping, about 110 miles southwest of Stockholm.

Police said a bomb squad had been deployed to the area after today's blast.

Local newspaper Corren had photos of the damaged buildings with rubble on the street, and a dozen ambulances lined up nearby.

The cause of the blast was not known.

READ MORE

17 killed in Dubai bus crash

More on this topic

In full groom: Growing pressure on men to measure up to Love Island stars

Munster set to appoint Stephen Larkham as backs coach

Ladybird 'bloom' over California is so big it is picked up by weather radar

Brexit Party has changed politics, claims Farage, despite Labour by-election win

Swedenblast

More in this Section

No arrest for gay rugby player fearing deportation from UK to Kenya

Pussy Riot to stage Planned Parenthood benefit concert in Alabama

MP accuses Grenfell Tower council of displaying ‘racism or snobbery’ over area

Suspending UK Parliament to force through Brexit ‘amounts to a coup’, Raab warned


Lifestyle

Ask an expert: My daughter’s friends are leaving her out – what can I do?

National Fish and Chip Day: 5 of the best sustainable chippies across Ireland and the UK

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 05, 2019

    • 1
    • 3
    • 12
    • 29
    • 36
    • 44
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »