Blast injures 19 as it rips through apartment buildings in Sweden

19 people have been injured after an explosion ripped through two apartment buildings in the south of Sweden.

The explosion has blown out windows and destroyed balconies in the buildings in the southern Swedish city of Linkoping, about 110 miles southwest of Stockholm.

Police said a bomb squad had been deployed to the area after today's blast.

Local newspaper Corren had photos of the damaged buildings with rubble on the street, and a dozen ambulances lined up nearby.

The cause of the blast was not known.