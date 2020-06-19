News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Black Lives Matter protesters march through centre of UK city to ‘make a stand’

Black Lives Matter protesters march through centre of UK city to ‘make a stand’
By Press Association
Friday, June 19, 2020 - 10:20 PM

Hundreds of protesters staged a four-hour Black Lives Matter rally and march through Birmingham city centre in England, pausing for silences on some of the city’s main thoroughfares.

Three police officers were pictured taking a knee with a demonstrator during the Peaceful Protest for Black Lives event, which began in Birmingham’s Victoria Square.

A silence in tribute to George Floyd was held in the square during Friday’s event, while another silence was observed as around 500 marchers paused on tramlines in Corporation Street.

Police taking the knee during a Black Lives Matter rally in Victoria Square, Birmingham (Shajidur Rahman/Twitter/PA)
Police taking the knee during a Black Lives Matter rally in Victoria Square, Birmingham (Shajidur Rahman/Twitter/PA)

Speaking before the rally passed Birmingham’s Crown Court complex and ended at the city’s police HQ, organiser Bishop Dr Desmond Jaddoo said: “We have been impacted by the Windrush scandal, Covid-19, police brutality, and deaths in custody during the past few months as well.

“There is a lot going on in our community and it’s time now – we are making a stand and saying enough if enough.

“There’s a lot of tension (in Birmingham) and a lot more people are engaging in the fact that we now need to stand together and do something about this.

“The message is simple – if you matter, I matter, we all matter.

“Treat us fairly.”

More on this topic

Ian Wright shares ‘terrifying’ racist abuse he received on social mediaIan Wright shares ‘terrifying’ racist abuse he received on social media

Juneteenth: What is the significance of June 19 in America?Juneteenth: What is the significance of June 19 in America?

Mobo founder: We are experiencing a watershed momentMobo founder: We are experiencing a watershed moment

Bank of England condemns ‘inexcusable’ slave trade links of its former leadersBank of England condemns ‘inexcusable’ slave trade links of its former leaders


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Black Lives MatterTOPIC: Black Lives Matter

More in this Section

Officer involved in Breonna Taylor shooting in Louisville to be firedOfficer involved in Breonna Taylor shooting in Louisville to be fired

New York mayor forms race commission and sets Juneteenth as official holidayNew York mayor forms race commission and sets Juneteenth as official holiday

PM Modi denies any Indian territory was lost in China border clashPM Modi denies any Indian territory was lost in China border clash

Spike in Covid-19 cases at hotspot popular with Irish tourists risks Algarve reopening plansSpike in Covid-19 cases at hotspot popular with Irish tourists risks Algarve reopening plans


Lifestyle

Home Editor Eve Kelliher talks to a 30-year-old who says moving into his new home in Fermoy this week has been life-changing in every way'Over the moon': Cork man who spent months sleeping in car gets keys to new apartment

Dr Harry Barry’s new book was written before the pandemic, but his advice on dealing with stress is like a manual for coping at this time, writes Helen O’Callaghan.Mind matters: Dr Harry Barry on tackling anxiety in uncertain times

Most fertility treatments were put on ice during the lockdown. Now clinics have reopened, how will the delay affect women's chances of having a baby, asks Sharon Ní Chonchúir.Fertility on hold: Will IVF delays impact women's chances of conceiving?

Premier League action and new drama series The Luminaries feature in the weekend TV tips.Weekend TV Highlights: Premier League action and new drama series The Luminaries feature in the weekend TV tips

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 17, 2020

  • 1
  • 8
  • 11
  • 12
  • 20
  • 26
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »