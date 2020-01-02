News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Bird flu kills 25,000 turkeys in Poland

Picture: Public Domain Pictures
By Press Association
Thursday, January 02, 2020 - 01:00 PM

Bird flu is responsible for the deaths of at least 25,000 turkeys on poultry farms near Poland’s borders with Ukraine and Belarus, authorities in eastern Poland said.

Polish veterinary authorities are planning to cull tens of thousands of birds in the Lubartow area, a major poultry farming region.

Police are blocking access to the affected area for non-residents.

Chief veterinarian for Lublin province Pawel Piotrowski confirmed the deadly H5N8 virus was responsible for the turkey deaths on two farms in the village of Stary Uscimow, which lies 45 kilometres (28 miles) from the borders with Ukraine and Belarus.

It was not clear how the bird flu virus found its way to the farms.

TOPIC: Poland

