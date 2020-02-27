News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Billy Idol urges New York drivers not to idle

Billy Idol urges New York drivers not to idle
Thursday, February 27, 2020 - 07:57 PM

British rock star Billy Idol is the unlikely face of an anti-idling campaign launched in New York City.

“Billy never idles, so why should you?” the ’80s MTV star growls in a public service announcement intended to shame New Yorkers into shutting their engine off.

The platinum-haired singer of White Wedding led a chant of “Shut it off! Shut it off!” at a news conference announcing the campaign in front of City Hall.

City officials said the 1 million dollar #Billyneveridles campaign will include billboards, TV, radio and social media adverts.

“If you’re not driving, shut your damn engine off!” Idol says in the public service announcement. “I mean, bollocks, are you trying to choke us all?”

New York City law prohibits idling longer than three minutes, or one minute in front of a school.

Billy IdolNew YorkTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

About 50 Britons at coronavirus quarantine hotel allowed to leaveAbout 50 Britons at coronavirus quarantine hotel allowed to leave

US soap opera co-creator Lee Phillip Bell diesUS soap opera co-creator Lee Phillip Bell dies

Putin says he rejected offer to use body doubles during Chechen warPutin says he rejected offer to use body doubles during Chechen war

Prague square named after Russian opposition figure Boris NemtsovPrague square named after Russian opposition figure Boris Nemtsov


Lifestyle

Beauty experimentation has to start somewhere, and for many of us it’s with the same high street products and trendy looks.From the 70s to the 00s, these were the beauty products that defined your teenage years

Bestselling novelist Jojo Moyes talks about the books she grew up with, what she’s reading now, and the literature gaps she wants to fill.Jojo Moyes: My life in books

This week's food news with Joe McNammee.The Menu: Quick nibbles; International Women's Day; The People's Choice

With spring around the corner, it’s the perfect time to treat your home to a detox. Gabrielle Fagan taps up the Topology design gurus for tips.How to make your home calmer and less cluttered in 7 simple steps

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 26, 2020

  • 2
  • 11
  • 26
  • 31
  • 40
  • 47
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »