Billionaire Michael Bloomberg might enter race for the White House after all

By Press Association
Friday, November 08, 2019 - 06:43 AM

Michael Bloomberg, the billionaire former mayor of New York City, is opening the door to a 2020 presidential campaign.

Mr Bloomberg announced earlier this year that he would not seek the Democratic nomination.

But in a statement, his political adviser Howard Wolfson said Mr Bloomberg is worried that the current crop of Democratic presidential candidates is “not well positioned” to defeat President Donald Trump.

The presidential election will be contested in November 2020 while the Democratic Party is currently going through the process its challenger to Mr Trump.

2020Donald TrumpMichael Bloomberg

