Billionaire Michael Bloomberg might enter race for the White House after all

Michael Bloomberg, the billionaire former mayor of New York City, is opening the door to a 2020 presidential campaign.

Mr Bloomberg announced earlier this year that he would not seek the Democratic nomination.

Abandoning the Paris Agreement is an abdication of leadership that the vast majority of Americans oppose. Americans want action on climate change, and it's up to the public to deliver what Washington won't – and we are. https://t.co/mKBXLlhX1W — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) November 4, 2019

But in a statement, his political adviser Howard Wolfson said Mr Bloomberg is worried that the current crop of Democratic presidential candidates is “not well positioned” to defeat President Donald Trump.

The presidential election will be contested in November 2020 while the Democratic Party is currently going through the process its challenger to Mr Trump.