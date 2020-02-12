News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Bill to block early release of terrorists to clear the UK's House of Commons in a day

Bill to block early release of terrorists to clear the UK's House of Commons in a day
By Press Association
Wednesday, February 12, 2020 - 10:05 AM

British Ministers are rushing through emergency legislation to prevent the automatic release from prison of terrorist offenders halfway through their sentences.

The Terrorist Offenders (Restriction of Early Release) Bill is set to clear all its House of Commons stages today after it was formally introduced on Tuesday.

Ministers want to get legislation onto the statute book by February 27, before the next terrorist prisoner comes up for release.

It follows the Streatham terror attack in England earlier this month, when Sudesh Amman stabbed two bystanders with a knife he had grabbed from a shop.

Police at the scene following the terror attack in Streatham High Road (Aaron Chown/PA)
Police at the scene following the terror attack in Streatham High Road (Aaron Chown/PA)

The 20-year-old had been jailed for possessing and distributing terrorist documents in December 2018, but was freed midway through his sentence less than a fortnight earlier.

It was the second attack in three months to be carried out by a convicted terrorist after Usman Khan stabbed and killed two people at Fishmongers’ Hall near London Bridge in November.

He had been released nearly a year earlier halfway through a 16-year jail sentence.

Once the legislation has cleared the Commons, it will go to the House of Lords where the Government has less control over the timetable.

However in an emergency business statement on Tuesday, the Leader of the Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg indicated that ministers expected peers to facilitate its swift passage.

“The urgency and the message coming from this House is very clear to them and therefore I expect them to handle this in a reasonable manner,” he told MPs.

The plans, which will affect around 50 prisoners, aim to make sure terrorist offenders serve two-thirds of their sentence before they are considered eligible for release, rather than the current halfway mark.

Before being freed they would need to be reviewed by a panel of specialist judges and psychiatrists at the Parole Board.

Early releasePrisonersTerrorism

More in this Section

Scientists seek breakthrough on bile duct cancer resistance to chemotherapyScientists seek breakthrough on bile duct cancer resistance to chemotherapy

Foot-and-mouth disease virus could help target deadly pancreatic cancer – studyFoot-and-mouth disease virus could help target deadly pancreatic cancer – study

Boris Johnson says UK should be ‘confident and calm’ over coronavirus outbreakBoris Johnson says UK should be ‘confident and calm’ over coronavirus outbreak

China’s coronavirus crisis hits global flow of letters and parcelsChina’s coronavirus crisis hits global flow of letters and parcels


Lifestyle

As we look forward to Valentine’s Day, we’re celebrating romance of the fairytale kind.Inside the proposals of couples who met, fell in love and lived happily ever after

Its healing properties have convinced Fiann Ó Nualláin it’s time to start sowing this crop againSelling points of celery seed and its medicinal properties

To make a bold statement, the beauty industry takes the widest pivots the fastest, and it seems that skincare specifically is taking a sharp turn from being about taking away to giving back to the skin.The Skin Nerd: Selecting super soothers in skincare makes sense

A diagnosis with Parkinson’s hasn’t stopped Herbie Brennan from continuing to add to his impressive roster of best-selling books, says Ed Power.Parkinson's not stopping author from adding to collection of best-selling books

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 08, 2020

  • 14
  • 20
  • 24
  • 38
  • 41
  • 45
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »