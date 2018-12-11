NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Bill Cosby’s lawyers list trial ‘errors’ as they prepare appeal bid

Tuesday, December 11, 2018 - 06:57 PM

Bill Cosby’s lawyers have filed a list of 11 alleged trial errors as they try to undo his sexual assault conviction and three- to 10-year prison term.

The lawyers filed a motion today saying Pennsylvania trial Judge Steven O’Neill had a feud with a key pre-trial witness, the former county prosecutor who declined to arrest Cosby a decade earlier.

A mugshot of Bill Cosby (Montgomery County Correctional Facility/AP)

And they say his decisions to let five other accusers give evidence, air some of Cosby’s deposition from the accuser’s lawsuit and dismiss the promise not to charge Cosby are grounds for a new trial.

A jury convicted the 81-year-old Cosby this spring of drugging and molesting a woman in 2004, in the first celebrity trial of the #MeToo era.

The legally blind comedian is housed in a new state prison about 20 miles from his Philadelphia-area estate.

- Press Association


