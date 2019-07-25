Bill Cosby’s insurer settles Janice Dickinson lawsuit

Bill Cosby’s spokesman said an insurance company has settled a defamation suit filed by model Janice Dickinson.

Dickinson and lawyer Lisa Bloom have scheduled a press conference on Thursday near Los Angeles.

Cosby spokesman Andrew Wyatt said American International Group Inc (AIG) settled the case without Cosby’s approval, as it has done with at least eight other women who say the comedian and his agent maligned them by denying their allegations. Model Janice Dickinson (PA)

Ms Bloom promised a “major, final, legal victory” in Dickinson’s case.

Dickinson said Cosby drugged and raped her in 1982.

She is one of six accusers who testified at the 2018 criminal trial that led to Cosby’s conviction and a three to 10-year prison term for a 2004 sexual assault.

An AIG spokesman did not return messages seeking comment.

- Press Association