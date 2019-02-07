NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Bill Cosby moved to general population unit at Pennsylvania prison

Thursday, February 07, 2019 - 06:22 PM

Bill Cosby has been moved to a general population unit as he serves his prison sentence for sexual assault in Pennsylvania.

The move last week comes after the 81-year-old actor spent about four months in special housing as he acclimatised to the SCI-Phoenix in Philadelphia.

A state prison spokeswoman says Cosby has a single cell and is not on a ward for older inmates.

Spokeswoman Amy Worden says inmates there can spend several hours a day in the gym or exercise yard, and other time in the library, class or day room.

She says Cosby, who is designated legally blind, has inmates assigned to help him at times, given his age and disability.

Cosby is serving time for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his home in 2004.

- Press Association


