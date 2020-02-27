News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Biggest explosion ‘since Big Bang’ discovered by astronomers

Biggest explosion ‘since Big Bang’ discovered by astronomers
By Press Association
Thursday, February 27, 2020 - 10:30 PM

The biggest explosion in the universe since the Big Bang has been discovered by astronomers.

The blast came from a supermassive black hole at the centre of a galaxy hundreds of millions of light-years away.

Scientists say it released five times more energy than the previous record holder.

Professor Melanie Johnston-Hollitt, from the Curtin University node of the International Centre for Radio Astronomy Research, said the event was extraordinarily energetic.

“This is the most energetic outburst we have seen since the Big Bang,” she told the PA news agency.

She added that the age of the outburst is between 240 and 400 million years, as radio properties suggest it must have happened at least 240 million years ago and optical data indicates the upper limit to the age is 400 million years.

Prof Johnston-Hollit explained: “We’ve seen outbursts in the centres of galaxies before but this one is really, really massive.

“But it happened very slowly – like an explosion in slow motion that took place over hundreds of millions of years.”

The explosion occurred in the Ophiuchus galaxy cluster, about 390 million light-years from Earth, and was so powerful it blasted a hole in the cluster plasma – the super-hot gas surrounding the black hole.

The Universe is a weird place

Lead author of the study Dr Simona Giacintucci, from the Naval Research Laboratory in America, said the blast was similar to the 1980 eruption of Mount St Helens, which ripped the top off the mountain.

She added: “The difference is that you could fit 15 Milky Way galaxies in a row into the crater this eruption punched into the cluster’s hot gas.”

Professor Johnston-Hollitt said scientists initially dismissed that hole could have been caused by an energetic outburst, because it would have been too big.

She explained: “People were sceptical because the size of outburst.

“But it really is that. The Universe is a weird place.”

One of 256 tiles of the Murchison Widefield Array located 1.5km from the core of the telescope (Peter Wheeler/International Centre For Radio Astronomy Research)
One of 256 tiles of the Murchison Widefield Array located 1.5km from the core of the telescope (Peter Wheeler/International Centre For Radio Astronomy Research)

Astronomers only realised what had happened when they looked at the Ophiuchus galaxy cluster with radio telescopes.

“The radio data fit inside the X-rays like a hand in a glove,” said co-author Dr Maxim Markevitch, from Nasa’s Goddard Space Flight Centre.

“This is the clincher that tells us an eruption of unprecedented size occurred here.”

The discovery was made using four telescopes; Nasa’s Chandra X-ray Observatory, ESA’s XMM-Newton, the Murchison Widefield Array (MWA) in Western Australia and the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope (GMRT) in India.

Professor Johnston-Hollitt said the finding is likely to be the first of many.

“We made this discovery with Phase 1 of the MWA, when the telescope had 2,048 antennas pointed towards the sky,” she said.

“We’re soon going to be gathering observations with 4,096 antennas, which should be 10 times more sensitive.

“I think that’s pretty exciting.”

The discovery is published in the Astrophysical Journal.

More on this topic

Nasa mathematician portrayed in Hidden Figures diesNasa mathematician portrayed in Hidden Figures dies

Sky Matters: Whether we are alone in the Universe has exercised many great mindsSky Matters: Whether we are alone in the Universe has exercised many great minds

Astronomers observe Jupiter-like planet with shortest orbitAstronomers observe Jupiter-like planet with shortest orbit

Live fast, die young monster galaxy discovered by astronomersLive fast, die young monster galaxy discovered by astronomers

Big BangInternational Centre for Radio Astronomy ResearchNasaTOPIC: Space

More in this Section

About 50 Britons at coronavirus quarantine hotel allowed to leaveAbout 50 Britons at coronavirus quarantine hotel allowed to leave

US soap opera co-creator Lee Phillip Bell diesUS soap opera co-creator Lee Phillip Bell dies

Putin says he rejected offer to use body doubles during Chechen warPutin says he rejected offer to use body doubles during Chechen war

Prague square named after Russian opposition figure Boris NemtsovPrague square named after Russian opposition figure Boris Nemtsov


Lifestyle

Kerry was my first taste of freedom. My parents left me with my aunty from the age of nine. My son is nine now, but the Irish college is gone, the shop is closed, and the once bustling church looks sad, like a forgotten song.Secret Diary of an Irish Teacher: a nostalgic night in Kerry

Posh Cork's agony aunt: sorting out Cork people for ages.Ask Audrey: Why aren't William and Kate coming to Cork?

Festival season approaches, legends come to the Opera House, and a young Irish phenomenon continues to impact on UK telly, writes Arts Editor Des O'Driscoll.Scene and Heard: 'the major voice of a generation'

In advance of this weekend’s Ortús festival of chamber music in Cork, musician and co-organiser Mairead Hickey talks violins with Cathy Desmond.Máiréad Hickey: ‘If money was no object, it would be lovely to play a Stradivarius’

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 26, 2020

  • 2
  • 11
  • 26
  • 31
  • 40
  • 47
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »