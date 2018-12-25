NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

‘Big thumbs’ blamed after Scottish MP likes risque tweet

Tuesday, December 25, 2018 - 06:00 PM

MP David Mundell has said that “big thumbs” are to blame after he clicked like on a risque Christmas Day message posted to Twitter.

The Secretary of State for Scotland “liked” a tweet by American internet personality James Charles that said: “all I want for christmas is a good d*** to s*** tbh”.

Screengrab of David Mundell’s Twitter likes (Twitter/PA)

The Scottish Conservative MP for Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale later removed the “like” after it had gathered attention on the social media platform.

He then tweeted: “Big thumbs always a twitter issue at any time of year” along with a Santa Claus emoji and a winking face.

Guardian columnist and Labour supporter Owen Jones replied: “Never thought I’d say it but Happy Christmas and I hope your wish comes true!”

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

MundellScotland

More in this Section

Dozens killed in sustained attack in capital of Afghanistan

Actor Kevin Spacey charged with sexual assault in the US

Actor Stoney Westmoreland charged over alleged child sex bid

Couple quizzed over Gatwick drone chaos feel ‘completely violated’


Lifestyle

This is how to make cheap bubbles taste like champagne

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 22, 2018

    • 5
    • 20
    • 21
    • 24
    • 34
    • 45
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »