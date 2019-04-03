NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Biden: I’ll be more mindful of respecting personal space

Wednesday, April 03, 2019 - 10:38 PM

Former vice president Joe Biden acknowledged that his tendency toward physical displays of affection and encouragement has made some women uncomfortable.

He has now promised to be “much more mindful” of respecting personal space.

“Social norms have begun to change. They’ve shifted,” the 76-year-old Biden said in a video posted to Twitter .

“And the boundaries of protecting personal space have been reset. And I get it. I get it. I hear what they are saying. I understand.”

The video was Biden’s first direct comment on what has tripped up his preparations to enter the 2020 Democratic presidential campaign.

On Friday, former Nevada politician Lucy Flores wrote in New York Magazine that Biden approached her from behind, touched her shoulders and kissed the back of her head in 2014.

Since then, another woman has said Biden grabbed her face when he was thanking congressional staff at a 2009 event.

In the video, posted on Wednesday, Biden insisted that what he described as the compassion from where the affection comes will not change and again nodded to the steps he’s taking toward running.

“But I’ll always believe governing — life, for that matter — is about connecting, connecting with people,” he said. “That won’t change.”

Biden also said that he would be more careful about his actions in the future.

“And I’ll be much more mindful. That’s my responsibility, my responsibility, and I’ll meet it,” Biden said.

- Press Association

