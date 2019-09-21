News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Biden decries reports about Trump’s conversation with Ukraine’s president

By Press Association
Saturday, September 21, 2019 - 07:11 AM

Former Vice President Joe Biden has decried reports that President Donald Trump urged the president of Ukraine to look into his son’s business dealings there.

Mr Biden said in a statement that if the reports are true, “Then there is truly no bottom to President Trump’s willingness to abuse his power and abase our country.”

The 2020 Democratic presidential candidate said Mr Trump should release the transcript of his July phone conversation with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy “so that the American people can judge for themselves”.

A president is sitting in the Oval Office, right now, who continues to commit crimes

Mr Biden released the statement after news organisations reported Mr Trump had urged Mr Zelenskiy to investigate the activities of Mr Biden’s son Hunter, who worked for a Ukrainian gas company.

Mr Trump said there was nothing inappropriate in his contacts with foreign leaders.

One of Mr Biden’s top competitors for the Democratic nomination, Massachusetts Senator  Elizabeth Warren, called on Congress to impeach Mr Trump.

“A president is sitting in the Oval Office, right now, who continues to commit crimes,” Ms Warren tweeted.

“He continues because he knows his Justice Department won’t act and believes Congress won’t either.

“Today’s news confirmed he thinks he’s above the law.

“If we do nothing, he’ll be right.”

- Press Association

