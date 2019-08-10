News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Bid for new trial in Making A Murderer case rejected

By Press Association
Saturday, August 10, 2019 - 05:52 PM

A judge has rejected a man’s bid for a new trial in a killing featured in the Netflix series Making A Murderer.

Judge Angela Sutkiewicz has denied Steven Avery’s request over the 2005 killing of photographer Teresa Halbach in Wisconsin.

Ms Halbach’s remains were found in the Avery family’s salvage yard.

Avery argued the state turned over bones to the Halbach family without notifying the defence, but WLUK-TV reports the judge ruled that does not mean Avery should get a new trial.

The bones were given to Ms Halbach’s family in 2011, but Avery’s attorneys were not notified until 2018. Tests were inconclusive about whether the bones were animal or human.

Avery’s attorney Kathleen Zellner said an appeal against the ruling is likely.

Avery’s nephew Brendan Dassey is also serving a life sentence over the killing.

- Press Association

