News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Betway to pay record €13.2m for failings linked to ‘VIP’ customers in UK

Betway to pay record €13.2m for failings linked to ‘VIP’ customers in UK
By Press Association
Thursday, March 12, 2020 - 08:04 AM

Online gambling business Betway has been hit with a record £11.6m (€13.2m) penalty package in the UK for a series of social responsibility and money laundering failings.

The UK's Gambling Commission said that in one instance the operator failed to carry out source of funds checks on a “VIP” customer who deposited over £8m (€9m) and lost more than £4m (€4.5m) during a four-year period.

Betway also failed to carry out effective social responsibility interactions with a customer who deposited and lost £187,000 in two days.

An investigation found that as a result of a lack of consideration of individual customers’ affordability and source of funds checks, the operator allowed £5.8m (€6.6m) of money to flow through the business which has been found, or could reasonably be suspected to be, proceeds of crime.

The actions of Betway suggest there was little regard for the welfare of its VIP customers or the impact on those around them

The majority of this money will now be divested and returned to victims, the Gambling Commission said.

The regulator probe also revealed inadequate management oversight and investigations into responsible personal management licence holders are ongoing.

Richard Watson, executive director at the Gambling Commission, said: “The actions of Betway suggest there was little regard for the welfare of its VIP customers or the impact on those around them.”

He added: “As part of our ongoing programme of work to make gambling safer we are pushing the industry to make rapid progress on the areas that we consider will have the most significant impact to protect consumers.

“The treatment and handling of high value customers is a significant piece of that work and operators are in no doubt about the need to tackle the issue at speed.

“We have set tight deadlines for when we expect to see progress and if we do not see the right results then we will have no choice but to take further action. This case highlights again why progress needs to be made.”

READ MORE

Police seize counterfeit goods worth more than €8.5m in UK raids

The Betway case is the largest penalty package ever in the UK.

Previous cases which were the largest at the time include online gambling firm 888 being hit with a penalty package of more than £7.8m (€8.9m) in 2017 and William Hill facing a penalty package of at least £6.2m (€7m) in 2018.

Others include Daub Alderney facing a payment of £7.1m (€8m) in 2018 and Ladbrokes Coral Group facing a payment of £5.9m (€6.7m) in 2019.

More on this topic

Call Of Duty launches free-to-play battle royale gameCall Of Duty launches free-to-play battle royale game

Paddy Power: William Hill on UK credit card ban hit to bettingPaddy Power: William Hill on UK credit card ban hit to betting

William Hill profits beat forecasts despite 700 store closures in 2019William Hill profits beat forecasts despite 700 store closures in 2019

Ban betting advertising during games, GPA proposeBan betting advertising during games, GPA propose

BetwaygamblingTOPIC: Gambling Regulation

More in this Section

US talk shows to be filmed without studio audiences due to coronavirusUS talk shows to be filmed without studio audiences due to coronavirus

Floyd Mayweather’s ex-girlfriend found deadFloyd Mayweather’s ex-girlfriend found dead

Three killed, including two US soldiers, in rocket attack on Iraq baseThree killed, including two US soldiers, in rocket attack on Iraq base

Stegosaurs roamed on Skye 170 million years ago, research findsStegosaurs roamed on Skye 170 million years ago, research finds


Lifestyle

Patrick Rafter is a violinist from Kilkenny, and is based in Switzerland.A question of taste - Patrick Rafter, violinist with Lir Quartet

When Dublin guitarist and producer Gavin Ralston lost his five-year battle against bowel cancer last September, he left behind not only bereaved family and friends but also numerous musical projects from his prolific career, writes Ellie O'ByrneJiggy's Album tribute to a deceased bandmate

Baz Ashmawy wants us to raid our wardrobes for an important charity and help the environment in the process, says Sharon Ní ChonchúirThis old thing? Baz Ashmawy asks us to donate clothes in aid of charity

In advance of his gigs in Cork and Dublin, Ellie O’Byrne about the heady days of the 2 Tone movement, and the recent tragic stabbing of his grandsonReturn of the rude boy: Neville Staple of The Specials

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 11, 2020

  • 3
  • 10
  • 16
  • 37
  • 38
  • 42
  • 2

Full Lotto draw results »