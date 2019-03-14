NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Beto O’Rourke says he is running for US president

Thursday, March 14, 2019 - 07:11 AM

US Democrat Beto O’Rourke has said that he is running for president in 2020.

The former Texas congressman sent a text message to TV station KTSM on Wednesday afternoon confirming the news that he will seek the Democratic presidential nomination.

He wrote: “I’m really proud of what El Paso did and what El Paso represents. It’s a big part of why I’m running. This city is the best example of this country at its best.”

Mr O’Rourke was little-known outside his hometown of El Paso until he challenged Republican Senator Ted Cruz last year.

He got within three percentage points of upsetting Mr Cruz in the nation’s largest red state and shattered national fundraising records while using grassroots organising and social media savvy to mobilise young voters and minorities.

- Press Association

