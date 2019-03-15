NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Bernie Sanders treated for accidental cut to head while campaigning

Friday, March 15, 2019 - 08:03 PM

Bernie Sanders has been treated at a walk-in clinic for a minor injury while campaigning for the Democratic nomination for the US presidency.

Campaign spokesman Arianna Jones told reporters that Mr Sanders cut his head on the edge of a glass shower door in South Carolina on Friday and went to a walk-in clinic.

She said the 77-year-old senator received a half-dozen stitches and was given a “clean bill of health”.

Ms Jones said Mr Sanders is continuing with all scheduled events, including a breakfast with local clergy and a roundtable on health care while in South Carolina.

Mr Sanders will travel to Nevada ahead of his first rally in the early-voting state since launching his presidential bid.

The rally will be held on Saturday.

- Press Association

Album review: Dido - Still on My Mind

