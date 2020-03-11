News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Bernie Sanders to continue presidential campaign despite losses to Biden

Bernie Sanders to continue presidential campaign despite losses to Biden
By Press Association
Wednesday, March 11, 2020 - 05:39 PM

Bernie Sanders has said he is moving ahead with his Democratic presidential campaign despite disappointing losses in the party’s latest primaries.

He told reporters in Burlington that he is not quitting despite key primary losses to Joe Biden the night before.

The Vermont senator’s path to the presidential nomination considerably narrowed after decisive losses to Mr Biden in Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi.

Mr Sanders acknowledged “we are losing the debate over electability” to a candidate many Democrats think will have a better chance of defeating President Donald Trump in the autumn.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden (Matt Rourke/AP)
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden (Matt Rourke/AP)

But he said he wants to force Mr Biden to confront issues of economic inequality and other issues important to Mr Sanders’s supporters.

He said he was planning to do that in the debate scheduled with Mr Biden on Sunday.

Mr Sanders did not address supporters publicly on Tuesday night.

Pressure has been growing on him to end his presidential bid and work to unify the party against Mr Trump.

More on this topic

Bernie Sanders dealt a blow as rival Joe Biden takes Michigan primary winBernie Sanders dealt a blow as rival Joe Biden takes Michigan primary win

Voters get a say in straight duel between Joe Biden and Bernie SandersVoters get a say in straight duel between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders

Stakes rise for Bernie Sanders heading into Michigan primaryStakes rise for Bernie Sanders heading into Michigan primary

Kent Harrington: Trump has begun his national security purgeKent Harrington: Trump has begun his national security purge

Bernie SandersDemocratspresidential electionUSUS electionTOPIC: US elections 2020

More in this Section

Fire-related issues ‘outside of my competence’, architect tells Grenfell inquiryFire-related issues ‘outside of my competence’, architect tells Grenfell inquiry

Cathay Pacific faces ‘substantial loss’ due to coronavirusCathay Pacific faces ‘substantial loss’ due to coronavirus

Coronavirus: US shop owner charged after ‘homemade sanitiser burns children’Coronavirus: US shop owner charged after ‘homemade sanitiser burns children’

Woman denies consensual sexual encounter with former Scottish first minister Alex SalmondWoman denies consensual sexual encounter with former Scottish first minister Alex Salmond


Lifestyle

Baz Ashmawy wants us to raid our wardrobes for an important charity and help the environment in the process, says Sharon Ní ChonchúirThis old thing? Baz Ashmawy asks us to donate clothes in aid of charity

Aileen Lee talks to Dobrawa Brach, the Managing director at Arran Street East.Design Life: Meet the team at Arran Street East

What would Samuel Beckett, the poster boy for existential angst, make of these strange and unsettling days?Review: Barry McGovern in Watt at the Everyman, Cork

Flour bombs and a football rattle were all it took in 1970 to cause chaos at the 20th Miss World beauty pageant at the Royal Albert Hall in London.Poise and Protests: The 20th Miss World beauty pageant rocked by demonstrators in 1970

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 7, 2020

  • 12
  • 14
  • 22
  • 26
  • 33
  • 45
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »