News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Bernie Sanders raises $35m for White House bid in 2019’s final quarter

Bernie Sanders raises $35m for White House bid in 2019’s final quarter
By Press Association
Thursday, January 02, 2020 - 11:57 AM

Bernie Sanders has said he raised more than $34.5 million in the final three months of last year, with the start of the Democratic presidential primaries looming.

The figures show that a recent heart attack has not slowed the Vermont senator’s fundraising prowess.

Mr Sanders’s campaign said the haul came from more than 1.8 million donations, including from 40,000 new donors on the final day of the year alone.

His total exceeds the $24.7 million that Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, announced he had raised during the fourth quarter of last year.

Strong totals from a nationally known candidate and one virtually unknown when he jumped into the race suggest that their party’s primary could feature a protracted fight among well-funded rivals.

The lead-off Iowa caucuses are on February 3, and Mr Sanders and Mr Buttigieg are considered among the front-runners in a crowded and unsettled field, along with former vice president Joe Biden and Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren.

Like Mr Sanders, Ms Warren has relied heavily on small donations coming primarily online.

Her campaign raised $24.6 million in the third quarter but said in a recent fundraising email that it had collected around only $17 million with a few days to go – hoping to persuade supporters to open their wallets and improve the final totals.

Mr Sanders’s 2020 bid has now raised more than $96 million built on five million-plus individual donations worth an average of about $18.

Mr Sanders’s campaign said that more than 99% of his donors have not reached federal donation limits, meaning they can contribute again.

That total does not include $12.7 million Mr Sanders transferred from other campaign accounts as part of his presidential run.

“Bernie Sanders is closing the year with the most donations of any candidate in history at this point in a presidential campaign,” his campaign manager Faiz Shakir said in a statement.

Mr Sanders’s polling and fundraising have remained strong since he suffered a heart attack while campaigning in Las Vegas on October 1.

The 78-year-old this week released three letters from doctors saying that he had suffered “modest heart muscle damage” but has since recovered well and is fit enough for the rigours of the presidential campaign and the White House should he win.

Mr Sanders’s campaign said its best fundraising month came in December, when it took in more than $18 million from 900,000-plus donations.

It said that the most common occupation listed by its donors was teacher and that the five most common employers were Amazon, Starbucks, Walmart, the US Postal Service and Target.

In an email to supporters on Thursday, Mr Sanders said there will be more where that came from.

“Against (US President Donald) Trump, I believe we will have 50 million individual contributions, at least. And at $27 a piece, that would be more than one billion dollars,” Mr Sanders wrote.

“It’s absolutely obscene and outrageous that an election would cost that much money, but our campaign has proven we will be able to raise more than enough money to win.”

READ MORE

Captain America actress accused of murdering mother

More on this topic

Iraqi mourners try to storm US embassy after deadly air strikesIraqi mourners try to storm US embassy after deadly air strikes

Six killed, 13 injured in Las Vegas flats fireSix killed, 13 injured in Las Vegas flats fire

‘Pioneer’ Lady Hale praised ahead of retirement as Supreme Court president‘Pioneer’ Lady Hale praised ahead of retirement as Supreme Court president

A ‘museum of ice cream’ has opened in New York, and we’ll have three scoops pleaseA ‘museum of ice cream’ has opened in New York, and we’ll have three scoops please

TOPIC: US

More in this Section

French rail strikes reach milestone with 29th day of walkoutsFrench rail strikes reach milestone with 29th day of walkouts

Volkswagen to hold diesel emissions scandal talks with German consumer groupVolkswagen to hold diesel emissions scandal talks with German consumer group

Jakarta floods kill 17 and force thousands to fleeJakarta floods kill 17 and force thousands to flee

Austria’s conservatives agree coalition deal with GreensAustria’s conservatives agree coalition deal with Greens


Lifestyle

Just a couple of key points to note.9 things nobody tells you before joining the gym

It is common for us and I am sure many others to stockpile a whole cheesemongers’ worth of parmesan, brie, goats’ cheeses, comtés, cheddars, camemberts, ricottas and mascarpones in the fridge over Christmas which even the most fervent cheese fiends would struggle to get through.Currabinny Cooks: Recipes for your left over cheese

Dermot Bannon has invited cameras in to follow his own journey towards an ideal home — but will it be a dream or a nightmare?Master of the house: Inside Dermot Bannon's new home

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 01, 2020

  • 4
  • 5
  • 23
  • 30
  • 42
  • 47
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »