Bernie Sanders' impact on American politics will go on 'for a very long time' says brother

By Greg Murphy
Thursday, April 09, 2020 - 11:38 AM

Senator Bernie Sanders has ended his US presidential campaign after disappointing primary results, leaving Joe Biden as the likely Democratic nominee.

The Vermont senator’s announcement makes former vice president Mr Biden the presumptive Democratic nominee to challenge President Donald Trump in November.

Larry Sanders, brother of Bernie, told Sean O'Rourke this morning on RTÉ Radio 1 that his impact on American politics has been "unprecedented" and "is not over."

"He's lost this campaign but the battle for a decent society doesn't end, and he's done more for that than most", he said.

"Bernard will support Biden, he knows how awful the prospect of another term of Trump is."

Speaking of his earlier campaign in 2016 and Hilary Clinton, Larry said: 'if the democrats want to win they know how to win....what they have to do is say what both of the people need.

"If they don't do that then they can lose even to a creep like Trump.

"I don't think the blame is on Bernard for pointing out that we can do a whole lot better, the blame is on the people who don't want to do a whole lot better."

Of Bernie's supporters, Larry said that there will be a number of his supporters who won't vote for Biden but, "he has to win because Trump would be a disaster for the world but why would anybody be particularly enthusiastic about Biden."

He concluded: "Bernard's impact on American politics will go on for a very long time".

TOPIC: US elections 2020

