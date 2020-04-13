News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Bernie Sanders endorses former rival Joe Biden for US president

Bernie Sanders endorses former rival Joe Biden for US president
Monday, April 13, 2020 - 07:50 PM

Bernie Sanders has endorsed his former rival Joe Biden for the US presidency in a joint online appearance.

The backing is a crucial development for Mr Biden, who must bridge the Democratic Party’s ideological divide to unify voters against Republican president Donald Trump.

Mr Biden and Mr Sanders, a leading progressive, clashed throughout the primary over policy issues such as the “Medicare for All” universal health care plan.

“I am asking all Americans, I’m asking every Democrat, I’m asking every independent, I’m asking a lot of Republicans, to come together in this campaign to support your candidacy, which I endorse,” Mr Sanders said.

We’ve got to make Trump a one-term president

The endorsement stands in contrast to the extended 2016 fight between Mr Sanders and Hillary Clinton, who became the nominee that year.

He only endorsed her at the end of a drawn-out nominating fight and amid a bitter fight over the Democratic platform that extended to the summer convention.

Appearing in a split screen with Mr Biden, Mr Sanders said there is “no great secret out there that you and I have our differences”.

But he cited ongoing work between the two camps on several policy matters as a reason for the endorsement.

He added the biggest priority was defeating Mr Trump in November.

“We’ve got to make Trump a one-term president,” Mr Sanders said.

“I will do all that I can to make that happen.”

Bernie SandersDemocratic PartyDonald TrumpJoe BidenUS presidential electionTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Lockdown to continue in Scotland as coronavirus deaths rise to 575Lockdown to continue in Scotland as coronavirus deaths rise to 575

In Pictures: Ghostly virus-era New York captured during motorcycle journeysIn Pictures: Ghostly virus-era New York captured during motorcycle journeys

Storms cause death and destruction across southern American statesStorms cause death and destruction across southern American states

Countries facing pressure to loosen coronavirus restrictionsCountries facing pressure to loosen coronavirus restrictions


Lifestyle

'I fell into broadcasting by chance. Growing up in rural Ireland in the 70s and 80s, careers in television weren’t exactly on our radar.'This Much I Know: Maura Derrane, broadcaster

With the Covid-19 restrictions having a seismic effect on the Irish economy, the Government has brought in a number of measures to help. For people who remain in work but whose income is being supported by these measures, the arrangements are largely being made between the employer and the State.Making Cents: Navigating the new employment subsidies

A new campaign, #andshecycles, aims to shed light on why girls are less likely to cycle than boys and empower them to take to their bikes, writes Ellie O’Byrne.Road revolutions: #andshecycles campaign aims to encourage more girls to cycle

Like much of the country I enjoyed lamb on Easter Sunday — a whole leg roasted with rosemary and garlic.Wine with Leslie Williams: Wines to pair with your leftover lamb

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 11, 2020

  • 13
  • 16
  • 20
  • 28
  • 37
  • 47
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »