Berlin zoo celebrates Germany’s first panda cub births

By Press Association
Monday, September 02, 2019 - 10:27 AM

A zoo in Berlin has celebrated the arrival of two panda cubs.

It is the first time one of the rare mammals has given birth in Germany.

Zoo Berlin said on Monday that mother Meng Meng gave birth to a hand-sized pink cub at 6:54pm on Saturday.

A source at the zoo said: “She placed the tiny creature gently on her belly and began to warm it lovingly with her big paws, warm breath, and the soft fur of her cheeks.”

An hour later, its twin was born.

Keepers only confirmed last week that Meng Meng was pregnant.

She had mated with nine-year-old partner Jiao Qing in April, and was also artificially inseminated to increase the likelihood of pregnancy.

Meng Meng and Jiao Qing arrived from China in June 2017.

- Press Association

