Benny Gantz asked to form Israel government following poll impasse

By Press Association
Wednesday, October 23, 2019 - 06:49 PM

Israel’s president has tasked former military chief Benny Gantz with forming the next government after prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to assemble a 61-seat majority coalition.

The two rivals were deadlocked following last month’s elections, with neither able to easily form a majority coalition, raising the possibility of an unprecedented third election in less than a year.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Ariel Schalit/AP)
President Reuven Rivlin formally granted the mandate to Mr Gantz late on Wednesday, giving him 28 days to form a government.

If he fails, another member of parliament could potentially assemble a majority coalition, but that scenario has never happened.

Mr Gantz and Mr Netanyahu together have enough seats to easily form a national unity government, but they are divided over who should lead it.

