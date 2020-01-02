News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Belgian judge suspends warrant for Catalonia’s Carles Puigdemont

By Press Association
Thursday, January 02, 2020 - 02:43 PM

Belgian judicial authorities have suspended the arrest warrant targeting Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont because of his immunity as a European lawmaker, his lawyer said.

Paul Beckaert told the Associated Press that the Belgian judge in charge of the case also suspended the warrant issued against former Catalan cabinet member Toni Comin.

The two are wanted in Spain for their role in an illegal 2017 secession bid by the Catalan government and separatist politicians.

They fled to Belgium after the attempt failed and were elected to the European Parliament in May as representatives of Catalan separatist parties from Spain.

Last month, the European Union’s top court overturned a decision preventing Puigdemont and Comin from taking their European Parliament seats.

It is not clear, however, if they will finally be allowed to take them.

