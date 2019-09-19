News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Belgian fighter jet pilot rescued from power line after crash in France

Belgian fighter jet pilot rescued from power line after crash in France
By Press Association
Thursday, September 19, 2019 - 02:43 PM

A Belgian F-16 fighter jet has crashed in western France, damaging a house and setting a field ablaze.

The crash left a pilot suspended for two hours from a high-voltage electricity line after his parachute got caught.

Emergency workers extracted the pilot safely after cutting off power in the area, and he was been taken to a nearby hospital for medical checks, officials said.

No injuries have been reported. Surrounding homes were evacuated as the pilot was being taken down and firefighters battled the blaze from the crash.

One of the plane’s wings sliced the roof and facade of a house in the town of Pluvigner, in Brittany, before plunging into a neighbouring farm field, said Ludovic Kauffer, who lives in the house.

Mr Kauffer was at work at the time of the accident, but his parents were home and described to him the “booms” of the crash.

“My mother is in shock, my father is too,” he said. “The most important thing is that everyone is OK.”

The plane was travelling from Belgium to a naval air base in France when it came down between the towns of Pluvigner and Landaul.

Two pilots were aboard, and both ejected before the crash. One was safely rescued but the other got stuck on the power line.

The plane itself was not armed, officials said.

- Press Association

BelgiumFighter jetFrance

More in this Section

Iran diplomat warns of ‘all-out war’ if country hit for Saudi oil attackIran diplomat warns of ‘all-out war’ if country hit for Saudi oil attack

John Major criticises Johnson’s suspension of Parliament at Supreme CourtJohn Major criticises Johnson’s suspension of Parliament at Supreme Court

UK rejects ‘artificial’ deadline to submit proposals for BrexitUK rejects ‘artificial’ deadline to submit proposals for Brexit

Man in Johnson NHS row defends journalist for revealing Labour linkMan in Johnson NHS row defends journalist for revealing Labour link


Lifestyle

The American heritage brand has put together a collection inspired by the most stylish Friends character.This is why Rachel Green’s style is the epitome of Ralph Lauren – as a new collection is announced

When starting out as a comedian, Cork man Andrew Ryan decided to go to straight to London, sidestepping the usual starting ground of Irish clubs and pubs.Cork comedian Andrew Ryan is 'a cross between Ardal O’Hanlon and Ed Byrne'

Rachel Marie Walsh knows the best eyeliners to try this season.Beauty is in the eye of the beholder: Essential eyeliners for a killer look

Paul McLauchlan has the lowdown from London Fashion Week. Here’s all you need to know about next season.London Fashion Week: How you’ll dress for the next decade

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 18, 2019

  • 8
  • 13
  • 17
  • 29
  • 34
  • 37
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »