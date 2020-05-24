News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Belarus opposition stages protest against president’s bid for sixth term

Belarus opposition stages protest against president’s bid for sixth term
Sunday, May 24, 2020 - 04:59 PM

About 1,000 protesters denouncing authoritarian Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko’s bid for another term in an upcoming election have held the largest opposition demonstration of the year in the capital Minsk.

Many of the demonstrators carried slippers as a symbol of protest leader Sergei Tikhanovsky’s call to “smash the cockroach”.

Police, who frequently break up opposition demonstrations, did not interfere with the protesters on Sunday.

Protesters in MInsk (Sergei Grits/AP)
Protesters in MInsk (Sergei Grits/AP)

The August 9 election will see Mr Lukashenko, who has suppressed opposition and independent news media during a quarter-century in power, run for a sixth term.

Many of the demonstrators wore masks, defying Mr Lukashenko’s dismissal of coronavirus concerns as a “psychosis”.

Belarus has recorded more than 36,000 cases of coronavirus infection, about 75% more than in neighbouring Ukraine whose population is four times larger.


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

BelarusProtestTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Netanyahu heads to court as first sitting Israeli PM on trialNetanyahu heads to court as first sitting Israeli PM on trial

Muslims celebrate Eid amid curfews and virus fearsMuslims celebrate Eid amid curfews and virus fears

'Dominic Cummings must go' - Tory MP calls on Boris Johnson to sack his top adviser'Dominic Cummings must go' - Tory MP calls on Boris Johnson to sack his top adviser

Virgin Orbit set for first test flight of LauncherOne vehicleVirgin Orbit set for first test flight of LauncherOne vehicle


Lifestyle

What is sustainable fashion? It’s hard to quantify, ask anyone.Paul McLauchlan: Has the way we shop changed forever?

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 23, 2020

  • 15
  • 24
  • 28
  • 34
  • 40
  • 45
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »