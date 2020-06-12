Beijing records first local Covid-19 transmission in weeks

China has reported the first local coronavirus transmission in Beijing in weeks as the country’s capital gradually reopens due to a sharp decline in new cases.

Six other new cases were Chinese citizens arriving from abroad, the National Health Commission said in its daily report.

No new deaths were reported and 65 people remain in treatment, while another 104 are in isolation being monitored after having tested positive for the virus while showing no symptoms.

One other person was listed as a suspected case after displaying other signs they may be infected.

China has reported 4,634 deaths from Covid-19 – a figure that has been static for weeks – among 83,064 total cases since the virus was first detected in the central Chinese industrial city of Wuhan.

Local authorities said the Beijing case is a 52-year-old man who went to a clinic with an intermittent fever but no other symptoms. He was swiftly diagnosed as having coronavirus, prompting authorities to isolate to family members and reinstate anti-virus measures in his neighbourhood.