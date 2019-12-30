News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Beetles, snakes and dinosaurs among species discovered in 2019

Beetles, snakes and dinosaurs among species discovered in 2019
By Press Association
Monday, December 30, 2019 - 03:00 PM

More than 400 new species previously unknown to science have been discovered in the past year by experts at the UK's Natural History Museum.

Species described and named for the first time in 2019 include 171 beetles found around the world, one of which was named in honour of teenage environmental activist Greta Thunberg.

Nelloptodes gretae, a previously unknown species of beetle, was named after Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg (Natural History Museum/PA)
Nelloptodes gretae, a previously unknown species of beetle, was named after Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg (Natural History Museum/PA)

New finds of lichen, marsupials, snakes and even long-extinct dinosaurs are among the 412 species officially named in the past year by the museum’s scientists, who represent one of the world’s biggest groups working on natural diversity.

But the experts warn that species are being lost faster than they are being discovered and many may be vanishing before they are even known about.

The museum’s executive director of science, Tim Littlewood, said: “Species discovery is always exciting and shows just how much there is still to understand about our planet.

“Learning how evolution has yielded new species able to live in Earth’s diverse habitats is awe-inspiring.

“Sadly, much of that adaptation and biological diversity is now severely threatened and we are losing species faster than we can discover them.

“We are losing our understanding of the natural world, breaking our own connection with it and the connections that underpin nature’s stability.”

An ancient invertebrate species named Rhenopyrgus viviani was among more than 400 new species previously unknown to science that were discovered in 2019 (Natural History Museum/PA)
An ancient invertebrate species named Rhenopyrgus viviani was among more than 400 new species previously unknown to science that were discovered in 2019 (Natural History Museum/PA)

The largest group of newly described species are Coleoptera, or beetles, found in places including Japan, Malaysia, Kenya and Venezuela, with scientific associate Dr Michael Darby naming the Nelloptodes gretae after 16-year-old Swedish schoolgirl Greta.

Max Barclay, senior curator in charge of Coleoptera at the Natural History Museum, said: “The name of this beetle is particularly poignant since it is likely that undiscovered species are being lost all the time, before scientists have even named them, because of biodiversity loss.

“So it is appropriate to name one of the newest discoveries after someone who has worked so hard to champion the natural world and protect vulnerable species.”

This year has seen the naming of eight lizards, five snakes, four fish and an amphibian native to India, including Trimeresurus arunachalensis, the first new species of pit viper described from the country in the last 70 years, as well as new wasps, centipedes, aphids, snails, moths and butterflies.

Discoveries of extinct species including the pig-footed bandicoot Chaeropus yirratji, an unusual marsupial that had vanished by the 1950s.

A new species of sauropodomorph dinosaur, Ngwevu intloko, was in a South African collection for three decades (Natural History Museum/PA)
A new species of sauropodomorph dinosaur, Ngwevu intloko, was in a South African collection for three decades (Natural History Museum/PA)

And two new species of dinosaur were discovered, including a stegosaur Adratiklit boulahfa, found in Morocco.

The 2019 discoveries also included seven new plants and seven lichen, as well as 12 species of deep sea polychaete worms from the sediments of the dark depths of the Clarion-Clipperton Zone in the Pacific Ocean.

More on this topic

New waste plan could place cost of picking up cigarette butts on tobacco industryNew waste plan could place cost of picking up cigarette butts on tobacco industry

Rural primary school hopes to lead the way with successful cycling initiativeRural primary school hopes to lead the way with successful cycling initiative

Fast fashion and cigarette butts ‘key targets’ of waste planFast fashion and cigarette butts ‘key targets’ of waste plan

Suzanne Harrington: Make 2020 the year in which you dare to dream Suzanne Harrington: Make 2020 the year in which you dare to dream

Greta ThunbergNatural History MuseumNew speciesTOPIC: Environment

More in this Section

Hong Kong police accuse protesters of inciting youth crimeHong Kong police accuse protesters of inciting youth crime

We made changes in our lives to save Greta not the climate, says Svante ThunbergWe made changes in our lives to save Greta not the climate, says Svante Thunberg

British teenager found guilty of lying about Cyprus gang-rapeBritish teenager found guilty of lying about Cyprus gang-rape

Sydney fireworks display to go ahead amid wildfires riskSydney fireworks display to go ahead amid wildfires risk


Lifestyle

Fancy a new patio, bed or border, or maybe it’s time to make that veg plot a reality? Hannah Stephenson offers design ideas to help get you started.Want to redesign your garden for 2020? Here’s how to give it a go yourself

A top tip from Tracey is to pick out one key piece which makes a statement. It could be a sofa, or even a vase on a coffee table. Don’t have several key pieces.Happy shopping: how to crack the January sales code

Beauty resolutions take tenacity, deep breathing, and sometimes a little stardust.From lazers to lashes: Some of the top beauty resolutions for 2020

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 28, 2019

  • 2
  • 14
  • 18
  • 23
  • 34
  • 39
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »