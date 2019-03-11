NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Baseball coach and wife electrocuted while installing school's new scoreboard

Monday, March 11, 2019 - 01:09 PM

A Florida high school baseball coach and his wife were electrocuted while installing a new scoreboard to replace one that had been destroyed by a hurricane.

Coach Corey Crum and a few baseball players and parents were putting up the scoreboard on Sunday afternoon, according to Liberty County School board member Kyle Peddle.

He said the coach was in "some kind of lift and he got into an electrical line".

Mr Peddle, whose son is also on the team, said Mr Crum's wife Shana came to her husband's aid and was also electrocuted. The couple's son Chase was also injured.

Liberty County sheriff's officials said in a Facebook post that team members were taken to the gym, where grief counsellors were available.


