Barcelona mayor appeals for calm after violent protests

By Press Association
Saturday, October 19, 2019 - 02:09 PM

The mayor of riot-stricken Barcelona has called for calm after violent protests by Catalan separatists rocked Spain’s second largest city once again.

Mayor Ada Colau said that “this cannot continue. Barcelona does not deserve it”.

Ms Colau said Friday’s violence was worse than that of the four preceding nights.

A woman crosses through a street full of rubble during clashes between police and Catalan pro-independence protesters (AP)
Protesters have been angered by Monday’s Spanish supreme court verdict that sentenced nine separatist leaders to prison.

Radical separatists have clashed with police each night in Barcelona and other Catalan cities following large peaceful protests.

Authorities said more than 400 people have been hurt, roughly half of them police officers, while police have made around 150 arrests.

Outnumbered police used tear gas and water cannon on Friday night to battle rioters in Barcelona, a major tourist destination.

