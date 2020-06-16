News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Barack Obama to hold joint fundraiser for Joe Biden

Barack Obama to hold joint fundraiser for Joe Biden
Tuesday, June 16, 2020 - 02:51 AM

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is getting some help from his “former boss” Barack Obama as he looks to fill his campaign coffers and unify the Democratic Party ahead of the November election.

The former president and Mr Biden will appear together Tuesday, June 23 for a “virtual grassroots fundraiser,” the former vice president announced on Twitter.

It will be the first time the two have appeared together since Mr Obama endorsed Mr Biden in April.

Mr Biden’s tweet linked to a campaign fundraising page and to a form for those who want to ask a question of the two Democrats.

The announcement on Monday came hours after Mr Biden said that his campaign and associated Democratic groups had raised $81 million (£64 million) in May — his strongest-ever fundraising haul.

President Donald Trump’s campaign has yet to release its fundraising total for the month.


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Barack ObamaDonald TrumpElectionJoe BidenUSTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

British police call for ban on protests amid Covid-19 threatBritish police call for ban on protests amid Covid-19 threat

American given 16-year jail term in Russia on spying chargesAmerican given 16-year jail term in Russia on spying charges

Europe’s borders reopen for ‘summer unlike any other’Europe’s borders reopen for ‘summer unlike any other’

China braced for coronavirus resurgence amid fresh casesChina braced for coronavirus resurgence amid fresh cases


Lifestyle

It is rare that a wine captures the public imagination and achieves cult status, like a handbag or a pair of trainers. Cloudy Bay did it and it was on such strict allocation in the 1990s that off-licences were lucky to receive 12 bottles per year.Wine with Leslie: A wine with a lot to shout about

An image from Day of the Straws.Cholera to Covid: Fake news and deadly diseases

Eoghan O'Sullivan looks at the best-of-the-best from the Peabody awards, and Second Captain's eagerly-awaited investigative seriesPodcast Corner: Slow Burn's return and Peabody award-winners

Hector Ó Heochagáin recalls JR Ewing, National Geographic and his love of heavy metal.Culture That Made Me: Hector Ó Heochagáin on Dallas, Nirvana and National Geographic

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 13, 2020

  • 10
  • 12
  • 13
  • 29
  • 30
  • 35
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »