world

Banksy releases images of new work created in Covid-19 lockdown – in his bathroom

By Press Association
Wednesday, April 15, 2020 - 08:23 PM

Banksy has revealed his latest work in lockdown – a series of rats causing mayhem in his bathroom.

The elusive artist posted a set of five images on Instagram tonight, with the caption: “My wife hates it when I work from home”.

His images show rats – which have featured in many of his previous artworks – knocking the bathroom mirror to one side, hanging on the light pull, swinging on a towel ring and stepping on a tube of toothpaste.

One rat is seen skipping on a roll of toilet paper, which has rolled down and across the floor.

Another appears to be urinating against the toilet seat, while one is reflected in the mirror apparently tallying up the days in lockdown in red lipstick.

Banksy Covid-19 Art

