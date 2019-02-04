NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Banksy painting that self-destructed displayed in Germany

Monday, February 04, 2019 - 06:33 PM

A Banksy painting that shocked onlookers as it partially shredded itself after being sold at auction is going on display in Germany.

The Frieder Burda museum in Baden-Baden said that Girl with Balloon, which self-destructed last year after an unidentified European collector successfully bid $1.4 million (€1.2m) at a Sotheby’s auction, will be shown from February 5 to March 3.

The painting, re-titled Love is in the Bin after the shredding, will then be moved to the Staatsgalerie Stuttgart museum on permanent loan.

Girl With Balloon, which depicts a small child reaching up toward a heart-shaped red balloon, was originally stencilled on a wall in east London and has been endlessly reproduced, becoming one of Banksy’s best-known images.

- Press Association


Related Articles

Banksy artwork stolen from the Bataclan in Paris

Banksy artwork in Wales sold to art dealer for six-figure sum

More in this Section

Al-Shabab claims killing of Dubai port official in Somalia

UK recognises Juan Guaido as interim leader of Venezuela

Diplomats meet ahead of expected Trump-Kim summit

May invites Tory rebels into heart of government in search of Brexit deal


Lifestyle

As Tom Brady wins sixth Super Bowl at 41 – 5 other elite athletes who prove age is not a boundary

We Sell Books: ‘Romance rules the world’

5 things to do this week

Anger is an energy: Sleaford Mods have more to say than other bands

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 02, 2019

    • 3
    • 5
    • 16
    • 30
    • 46
    • 47
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »