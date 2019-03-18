NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Ban on yellow vest protests in Paris, Bordeaux and Toulouse areas

Monday, March 18, 2019 - 05:35 PM

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe has announced a ban on yellow vest protests on Paris’ Champs-Elysees avenue and in two other French cities following riots on Saturday that left luxury stores ransacked and charred from arson fires.

Mr Philippe said the ban would apply for an unspecified period in the areas that have been “the most impacted” in the cities of Paris, Bordeaux and Toulouse where repeated destruction has occurred since the yellow vest protest movement began in November.

Riot police stand in front of a burned store (Christophe Ena/AP/PA)

He announced new security measures on Monday following a meeting with President Emmanuel Macron and top security officials aimed at avoiding a repeat of Saturday’s violence, in which rioters set life-threatening fires, ransacked luxury stores and attacked police around the Champs-Elysees.

He also said Paris police chief Michel Delpuech will be replaced this week by prefect Didier Lallement.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Yellow vest protesters set fire to Paris bank amid renewed rioting

French yellow vest protesters return to streets

'Macron is contemptuous,' says co-ordinator as yellow vest protests continue for 16th straight weekend

Pop historian Éric Zemmour - The hi-vis ‘reactionary

KEYWORDS

FrancePoliceYellow vests

More in this Section

Speaker thwarts third vote on Theresa May’s Brexit deal without ‘substantial’ changes

Adulthood begins at 30, brain scientists say

Media unfairly blaming me for Christchurch mosque attacks, Donald Trump says

Students join vigil after Christchurch mosque killings


Lifestyle

Video: This is how you can master Marie Kondo’s ‘life-changing’ method of tidying up

Cookbook review: The Flexible Pescatarian by Jo Pratt

How to make your garden a plastic-free zone

4 things you need to know about matcha, the form of green tea that’s getting a lot of buzz

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 16, 2019

    • 7
    • 15
    • 23
    • 37
    • 41
    • 43
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »